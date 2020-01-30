Quantcast

Appeals panel sides with Montgomery Park in MIA lease fight

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 30, 2020

A Department of General Services procurement officer failed to use proper discretion in nixing a competitive process to select an office lease for the Maryland Insurance Administration, the state's contract appeals panel has ruled. The DGS procurement officer responsible for evaluating whether canceling the competitive process served Maryland's best interests abdicated that responsibility to the Maryland ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo