Quantcast

Baltimore opts to delay Clean Air Act implementation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2020

Baltimore will hold off on implementing its Clean Air Act emissions mandates until a federal judge rules on pending motions in a lawsuit challenging the ordinance. The Baltimore Clean Air Act, signed into law in March 2019, imposes emissions standards that are intentionally more stringent than state and federal laws. Incinerator operators Wheelabrator Baltimore L.P. and Curtis Bay ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo