Bill Martin | UHY Advisors

Bill Martin has joined UHY Advisors mid-Atlantic’s tax practice as principal.

Martin concentrates on small businesses, including medical practices, law firms and retail establishments. He has extensive experience in federal and state income taxes for corporations and individuals. He often consults on business planning matters such as estate planning and wills, buy-side and sell-side agreements and incorporations.

Martin has assisted clients with personal and business planning and investments.

