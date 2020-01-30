Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Md. should keep judicial elections

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 30, 2020

Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals, our highest court, has come out in favor of stripping the voters of their only real opportunity to hold state judges accountable for their performance. She proposes to end contested elections for the judges of circuit courts, our trial court of general jurisdiction. We dissent. Right ...

