Old Bay hot sauce with ‘Chesapeake flavor’ has fiery debut

By: Associated Press January 30, 2020

BALTIMORE — A new product from a famous Baltimore-based seasoning company made a sizzling debut on Wednesday when it sold out within an hour of being released. The Old Bay website temporarily crashed after eager buyers flooded the site to buy its new hot sauce, the company confirmed in a tweet. The seasoning seller thanked customers for ...

