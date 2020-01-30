Quantcast

Baltimore men convicted in 2016 witness retaliation slaying

By: Associated Press January 30, 2020

Two men were convicted of killing a Baltimore teacher's aide in a case of mistaken identity while trying to target a federal witness, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo