Towson U’s tuitition differential draws concerns

Educators say higher rates justified by program's cost

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 30, 2020

University System of Maryland leaders Thursday defended a decision to implement differential tuition pricing at Towson University, a plan under which students in some high-demand programs are charged at a higher rate than other students. Budget analysts at the Department of Legislative Services questioned Towson’s decision especially to charge higher rates for its nursing program at ...

