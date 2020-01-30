Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop acquires NYC capital markets advisory firm

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2020

Bethesda-base commercial real estate financing company Walker & Dunlop Inc. Thursday announced the acquisition of AKS Capital Partners, an independent capital markets advisory firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. AKS accelerates Walker & Dunlop's capital markets advisory capabilities in the New York market.  The AKS team brings a track record as one of the highest producing debt ...

