Backers working to finalize details on Pimlico-Laurel overhaul bill

Baltimore County lawmakers express dismay the plan provides no money for Timonium fairgrounds

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2020

A bill establishing the framework to pay for a plan to keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore is expected to go to the General Assembly shortly, but significant details still need to be ironed out. Among the particulars in need of settling is whether backers will try to extend a sunset provision on a major funding ...

