Baltimore leaders tout crime-fighting resolve in Annapolis

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A trio of Baltimore's top officials explained how they were trying to disrupt the violent crime plaguing the city during a joint hearing of committees from both General Assembly chambers on Friday. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told the Senate Judicial Proceedings and House Judiciary ...

