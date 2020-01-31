ADVERTISEMENT
COMMERCIAL FINANCE LAWYER
Miles & Stockbridge seeks a commercial finance lawyer in their D.C., Tysons, or Baltimore offices. Candidate will have 8+ years of experience representing large banks, commercial finance companies and borrowers in commercial loans, asset-based credit facilities, and mezzanine financings transactions, with significant experience in complex leveraged finance transactions involving private equity buyers. Full job ad: mslaw.com. Inquiries sent to HWeiss@MilesStockbridge.com.
