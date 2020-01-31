Quantcast

Emergent closer to marketing cholera vaccine in Europe

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a Gaithersburg life sciences firm that makes products to address public health threats received a favorable opinion from a European regulator for its cholera vaccine.

