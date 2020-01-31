Quantcast

Goodwill to open new retail store in Cambridge

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, will open a new retail store and donation center Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., officials said Friday. An official grand-opening celebration is scheduled for noon with special guests from the community. The store is located at 732 Cambridge Marketplace Blvd. and is Goodwill's 33rd retail location in central Maryland and the fourth on the Eastern Shore. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo