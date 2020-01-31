Quantcast

Appeals court reverses manslaughter conviction in fatal overdose case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 31, 2020

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday reversed an involuntary manslaughter conviction for a man who sold heroin to a friend who later overdosed, finding there was no evidence that the man knew the drugs were unusually dangerous. Nathan Johnson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, possession with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and ...

