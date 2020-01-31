Quantcast

Hull Street Energy acquires 31 hydroelectric plants

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy signed an agreement Friday to acquire 31 hydroelectric facilities with 255 MW of capacity from EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners (EGPNA REP), a joint venture between Enel Green Power North America and GE Energy Financial Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction will close in two phases.  The first phase, ...

