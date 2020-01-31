Lamont Hopkins | Chaney Enterprises

Chaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete and related construction supplies provider based in Gambrills has promoted Lamont Hopkins of Odenton to northern regional concrete operations manager.

Hopkins will manage the productivity and overall operations of the concrete batch plants within Chaney’s northern region. He will hire, train, develop, and motivate employees to accomplish company goals and objectives while coordinating personnel. Hopkins joined Chaney in 2001 as a concrete delivery professional and was promoted to concrete plant manager of the Bestgate plant in 2011.

Hopkins served in the Army for six years. He holds the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s highest professional training recognition as a Certified Concrete Professional.