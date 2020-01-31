Quantcast

Medical system seeks to recoup $400K from ex-Baltimore mayor

By: Associated Press January 31, 2020

The University of Maryland Medical System is seeking to recover a remaining $400,000 that was paid to Catherine Pugh, who resigned as Baltimore mayor and pleaded guilty to federal charges in a case involving sales of her self-published children’s books.

