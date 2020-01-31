Quantcast

Md. lawmakers push to reduce ‘greedy’ late fees for unpaid tolls

'You're not going to use the people of Maryland as your piggy bank,' legislator tells state agency

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 31, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Lawmakers are taking aim at the state's move to a cashless tolling system, saying the current fees imposed for those who are late in paying tolls unfairly penalizes the poor and minorities. State transportation officials have implemented cashless tolls using electronic transponders as well as video tolling at two bridges and are rapidly moving to ...

