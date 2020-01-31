Quantcast

Md.’s Delaney, longest-running Democratic candidate, ends 2020 bid

By: Associated Press Ashraf Khalil and Hunter Woodall January 31, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. — John Delaney, the longest-running Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race, is ending his campaign after pouring millions of his own money into an effort that failed to resonate with voters. The announcement, made Friday morning, further winnowed down a primary field that had once stood at more than two dozen. "At this moment ...

