Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports $8.2M net gain in 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2020

Easton-based Shore Bancshares showed an $8.2 million net gain in 2019, according to its year-end earnings report released Friday. President and CEO Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty, Jr. said the company had deposit growth of nearly 11% in 2019, which allowed the bank to reduce its alternative funding levels. The company increased its dividend by 31% and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo