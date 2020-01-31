Quantcast

Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller January 31, 2020

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and pushing the Senate toward a vote to acquit Trump as soon as Friday.

