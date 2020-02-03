ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL SECRETARY/

OFFICE MANAGER



Crosswhite, Limbrick & Sinclair, LLP, a civil litigation firm, seeks an experienced legal secretary who is willing to take on some responsibilities related to office management. Candidate must have knowledge of legal terminology, court procedures, and formatting for pleadings, discovery, and briefs. Must be proficient in Word, Outlook, and have strong skills in typing, grammar, and proofreading. Initiative, attention to detail, and ability to work independently required. Insurance defense background is a plus. We offer a competitive salary, health benefits, 401(k), and free parking. We are located in Pikesville just off the Baltimore Beltway.

Please send resumes and salary requirements to Mary Dimaio at mmd@cls-law.com .

