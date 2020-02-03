Quantcast

Appeals court vacates boxer’s plea agreement in assault case

By: Associated Press February 3, 2020

A Maryland appeals court has vacated the plea agreement and sentence of a professional boxer in an assault case because the case was resolved without allowing the victim to testify about the impact it had on him.

