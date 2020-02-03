Quantcast

Montgomery Park wants MIA lease voided

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 3, 2020

Owners of Montgomery Park in southwest Baltimore asked the state’s contract appeals board Monday to void a lease approved by a spending panel, which includes Gov. Larry Hogan, to provide office space for the Maryland Insurance Administration. Maryland violated procurement law and regulations, attorneys representing Montgomery Park LLC told the three-member Maryland State Board of Contract ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo