Massive glitch: Loan firm mails 55K letters to 1 customer

By: Associated Press February 3, 2020

An Ohio man is pondering what to do with the 55,000 duplicate statements addressed to his home by a student loan company. Dan Cain said he was suspicious when a postal worker in Twinsburg, Ohio, told him recently that his mail wouldn't fit through the front door of the office. When Cain drove his truck around ...

