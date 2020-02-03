Quantcast

Retina Care Center forges affiliation with Prism Vision Group

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2020

Prism Vision Group, an independent ophthalmology administrative services organization, announces an affiliation with Baltimore-based The Retina Care Center, a practice comprised of retina specialists focused on the diagnosis and treatment of vitreoretinal conditions. The Retina Care Center has 10 locations, including seven in Maryland, two in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware. Prism Vision Group is a physician-led organization ...

