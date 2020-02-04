Quantcast

2020 Influential Marylander honorees announced

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020

The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2020 Influential Marylanders awards. The Influential Marylander award recognizes those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state. Honorees were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their contributions in their respective fields and their leadership in Maryland. Honorees were selected in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo