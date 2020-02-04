Quantcast

Former AECOM management services unit launches as Amentum

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020

The former management services business of an American engineering company has launched as an independent company in Germantown after the completion of its sale to private investment firms.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo