Annapolis lobbying firms reach $650K settlement in bitter dispute

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A venerable lobbying firm and its former employees who left to form an upstart competitor have reached a six-figure settlement in their legal dispute. Compass Government Relations reached a settlement with the veteran lobbying firm of Alexander & Cleaver late Monday. The $650,000 settlement effectively ends the courtroom battle between the two firms but ...

