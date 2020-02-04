Quantcast

Baltimore judge assails constitutionality of Hogan’s judicial scorecard

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – A Baltimore judge Tuesday assailed as constitutionally suspect Gov. Larry Hogan’s legislative proposal to require a state commission to compile the violent crime sentences handed down by each Maryland circuit court judge, saying the bill could spur harsher sentences from jurists fearful of being criticized by the governor as too lenient. Hogan’s proposed judge-by-judge ...

