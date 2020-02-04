Quantcast

Blue Ocean acquires 144-Unit multifamily community in Howard County

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020

Owings Mills-based real estate firm Blue Ocean expanded its footprint into Howard County Tuesday, acquiring The River Front Apartments in Savage. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This 144-unit, gated, residential community is centrally located in Howard County at 8954 River Island Drive, only a few miles from downtown Columbia. Company officials said the purchases is reflective of its long-term strategy to ...

