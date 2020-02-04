Quantcast

Democrats offer their anti-crime plans on eve of Hogan speech

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — House and Senate Democrats Tuesday, in advance Gov. Larry Hogan's State of the State address, rolled out nearly a half dozen legislative proposals they said will drive down violent crime across the state. Hogan will deliver his speech Wednesday and is expected to focus in part on violent crime. Democratic leaders, prior to the speech ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo