Celebree School appointed Jim DiRugeris as chief development officer.

In this role, DiRugeris will work closely with prospective and new franchisees as they start their journey with Celebree School.

DiRugeris brings a wealth of franchising experience to Celebree School, having worked in various roles in the industry since 2007.

