Nominations open for Maryland’s Coolest Spaces

We’re looking for Maryland’s Coolest Spaces. Maryland is home to hundreds of cool spaces, from breathtaking architecture to cutting-edge design to repurposed buildings being used in new and different ways, and The Daily Record is asking our influential and connected readers to help us pick the coolest spaces in our region.

Nominate your favorite space over several categories (Education, Events, Office, Residential, Retail). Nominations can be submitted here. Nominations close on Feb. 21.

Share your photos and why you think the space is special. The Daily Record editors will select the coolest spaces based on each space’s appearance and function. The coolest spaces will be featured at thedailyrecord.com and in a special section in the March 27th issue of The Daily Record so our readers and the community at large can learn more about these spaces.