Md. bill would make helmets optional for most motorcyclists   

By: Capital News Service Jeff Barnes February 4, 2020

ANNAPOLIS— Helmets would no longer be mandatory for most motorcycle riders in Maryland under a bill expected to be heard in a state Senate committee late Tuesday. Senate Bill 237 would make motorcyclists and their passengers exempt from wearing a helmet if the motorcycle operator is 21 or older, has at least two years of riding ...

