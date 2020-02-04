Quantcast

Maryland holding special primary for Elijah Cummings’ seat

By: Associated Press Brian Witte and Regina Garcia Cano February 4, 2020

Maryland voters in the Baltimore area are deciding who the nominees will be to serve the rest of the late Elijah Cummings' term in Congress in a crowded special primary Tuesday.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo