ATTORNEY

Maryland Legal Aid’s (MLA) Statewide Advocacy Support Unit announces an immediate opening for a full-time, grant funded, staff attorney position, to assist victims and survivors of domestic violence, victims’ rights, sexual assault and stalking in seeking protective orders, longer term family law cases such as divorce and/or custody, and assisting with other issues such as housing and consumer issues that are related to the violence or abuse.

Handle all duties related to casework, from initial intake through representation of clients before all relevant agencies and/or courts. Maintain case files in accordance with MLA standards. Work with other attorneys, law graduates, paralegals, social workers, and students on cases and/or projects.

Please visit our website at www.mdlab.org for a complete description of duties and responsibilities and to apply online.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

