Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — Feb. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Voir dire: Overruling the previous holding in Twining v. State, 234 Md. 97 (1964), the Court of Appeals held that, on request, during voir dire, the trial court must ask whether any prospective jurors are unwilling or unable to comply with jury instructions on fundamental principles of presumption of innocence, burden ...

