LEGAL SECRETARY

Medium size litigation law firm in Baltimore City seeking a Legal Secretary.

Should be detail-oriented, have excellent typing (65-75 wpm), computer and proofreading skills, organized, and reliable with a minimum of 2-5 years litigation experience. Family Law experience preferred but not necessary. Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include parking/transportation allowance, 35-hour work week and employer paid employee only health benefit.

