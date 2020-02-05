Quantcast

By: Jobs February 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL SECRETARY

Medium size litigation law firm in Baltimore City seeking a Legal Secretary.
Should be detail-oriented, have excellent typing (65-75 wpm), computer and proofreading skills, organized, and reliable with a minimum of 2-5 years litigation experience. Family Law experience preferred but not necessary. Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include parking/transportation allowance, 35-hour work week and employer paid employee only health benefit.

Please email your resume to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo