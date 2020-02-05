Quantcast

Maryland man gets life sentence in 2018 slaying, arson case

By: Associated Press February 5, 2020

A Maryland man convicted of kidnapping and killing a mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home, was sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison on Tuesday, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office announced.

