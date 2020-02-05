PBRC recognizes volunteers to kick off 30th anniversary celebration

Guests and volunteers gathered Jan.16 at the John and Frances Angelos Law Center at the University of Baltimore School of Law for the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland’s volunteer recognition event, which kicked off the organization’s 30th anniversary year.

The wine and cheese reception honored PBRC’s volunteers and their commitment to pro bono service and kicked off an anniversary year that will culminate with a celebration gala Sept. 26.

Eighty volunteers enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, wine and special remarks from Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. One volunteer from of each of PBRC’s four main in-house legal service projects also addressed the gathering. The evening culminated with an anniversary cake for the organization.

PBRC has provided tremendous impact over its 30-year history. In the past two years, PBRC closed 4,991 cases, with a total impact on 11,358 low-income individuals, provided community outreach to more than 20,000; trained 1,609 volunteers (attorneys, law students, paralegals and interpreters) and coordinated nearly $1 million worth of free legal services to those in need.

