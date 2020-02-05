PBRC recognizes volunteers to kick off 30th anniversary celebration

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, right, applauds the work of the Pro Bono Resource Center with Sharon E. Goldsmith, PBRC’s executive director. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center executive assistant Elizabeth Grove presents the 30th anniversary cake. (Photo by Mark Schultz)
Pro Bono Resource Center volunteer Lu Carlson, left, has a conversation with PBRC Home Preservation Project coordinator Marc Schultz. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
PBRC volunteer and former board president Gerard Vetter, left, chats with PBRC Home Preservation Project Director Allison Harris. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center staff members pose for a photo during the organization’s 30th anniversary celebration. Pictured are, from left, Sharon E. Goldsmith, PBRC executive director; Linzey Powers, director of development; Sydney Dunning, director of the Courtroom Advocacy Project; Kiah Pierre, trainings and records manager; Matte Howard, project coordinator; Dave Pantzer, director of education, outreach and technology; Emily Poor, Home Preservation Project staff attorney; Marc Schultz, PBRC Home Preservation Project coordinator; Allison Harris, director of the Home Preservation Project; Cate Scenna, director of the MD Immigrant Legal Assistance Project; Sadaf Shafique; Kira Lumpkins, Courtroom Advocacy Project paralegal; Elizabeth Grove, executive assistant; and Annie Speedie, PBRC Deputy Director. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Event guests listen to volunteers share their experiences during the Pro Bono Resource Center’s 30th anniversary celebration at the John and Frances Angelos Law Center at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center’s 30th anniversary celebration was hosted by the John and Frances Angelos Law Center at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (Photo by Dave Pantzer)
Volunteers received a Pro Bono Resource Center mug at the reception. (Photo by Dave Pantzer)
Event guests mix, mingle and network at the reception of the Pro Bono Resource Center’s 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Dave Pantzer)
PBRC Director of Education Dave Pantzer chats with Consumer Protection Project volunteer attorney Cory Zajdel. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Some of the 80 volunteers gathered to enjoy conversation and brief testimonials. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center’s Home Preservation Project volunteers and staff attorneys attended the organization’s 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center Board President Maria Ellena Chavez-Ruark poses for a photo with PBRC volunteer Michael Goldstein. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Pro Bono Resource Center volunteers, including notaries and attorneys, enjoy the reception. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
From left, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Pro Bono Resource Center Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith and Maryland State Bar Association President-elect Mark Scurti, judge of the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City, pose for a photo. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Tenant Volunteer Lawyer of the Day Sarah Hornbeck and her guest attended the 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
From left, Maryland Immigrant Legal Assistance Project volunteer interpreters Dr. Haydee Herrera, Naomi Abankwah and Carmen Guerra, enjoy their time at the 30th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Coos Hamburger/Focophoto)
Guests and volunteers gathered Jan.16 at the John and Frances Angelos Law Center at the University of Baltimore School of Law for the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland’s volunteer recognition event, which kicked off the organization’s 30th anniversary year.
The wine and cheese reception honored PBRC’s volunteers and their commitment to pro bono service and kicked off an anniversary year that will culminate with a celebration gala Sept. 26.
Eighty volunteers enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, wine and special remarks from Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. One volunteer from of each of PBRC’s four main in-house legal service projects also addressed the gathering. The evening culminated with an anniversary cake for the organization.
PBRC has provided tremendous impact over its 30-year history. In the past two years, PBRC closed 4,991 cases, with a total impact on 11,358 low-income individuals, provided community outreach to more than 20,000; trained 1,609 volunteers (attorneys, law students, paralegals and interpreters) and coordinated nearly $1 million worth of free legal services to those in need.
