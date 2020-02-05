Roger N. Casey | McDaniel College

McDaniel College President Roger N. Casey has been elected chair of the board of directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU), independent higher education’s largest policy and advocacy group.

In this role, he leads four new board officers, four national committee chairs and 16 new board members to help set the association’s agenda on federal higher education policy, as well as actively encourages support of association priorities and initiatives and oversees the organization’s financial administration.

Casey is the ninth president of McDaniel College and one of the longest-serving independent college presidents in Maryland.

