Quantcast

Maryland man held in bus shooting that killed 1, wounded 5

By: Associated Press Stefanie Dazio February 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES  — A gunman who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack, passengers and authorities said. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the apparently random assault Monday that left two people in critical condition. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo