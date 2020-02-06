Quantcast

ANGELIQUE BEST v. GREATER SUBURBAN MARYLAND PROVISIONAL CHAPTER UNINCORPORATED, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Civil litigation -- Constructive fraud -- Attorney's fees Angelique Best, appellant, noted an appeal from rulings of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County granting summary judgment in favor of appellees and awarding attorney’s fees. Ms. Best presents four questions for our review, which we have rephrased slightly and consolidated into three questions: 1. Did the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo