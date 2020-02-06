Quantcast

Food trucks ask Court of Appeals to invalidate Baltimore proximity ban

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 6, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Food truck vendors made their final plea to invalidate a Baltimore ordinance that bans them from operating near restaurants selling "similar" products, telling the Court of Appeals Thursday that the city cannot provide any rationale for the rule. The “300-foot rule” prohibits mobile vendors from setting up shop within 300 feet of a brick-and-mortar establishment ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo