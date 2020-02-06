Quantcast

BJORN EGELI v. PETER LUBIN

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Torts -- Motor torts -- Directed verdict In this appeal from a civil action tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Talbot County, Bjorn Egeli, appellant, challenges the trial court’s denial of a motion for directed verdict. For the reasons that follow, we shall ... Read the opinion.

