DemandBridge moves Hunt Valley headquarters

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

DemandBridge LLC, a marketing automation platform provider to approximately 600 marketing/print services firms, announced Thursday the company will move its headquarters to Executive Plaza in Hunt Valley Feb. 12. DemandBridge was formerly located in the headquarters building of WebbMason Marketing at 10830 Gilroy Road. The new office will be located at the Executive Plaza III, 11350 ...

