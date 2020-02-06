Quantcast

DEMOCRACY CAPITAL CORPORATION v. MARYLAND FINANCIAL BANK, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Contracts -- Loan -- Assignment agreement This case arises from a dispute between companies owning various interests in a defaulted loan that is secured by real property. When it made the loan, the original lender sold a 50% participation interest in the loan to another lender. Several years later, the original lender purported to assign the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo