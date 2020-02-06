Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Don’t suspend driver’s licenses for inability to pay

By: Editorial Advisory Board February 6, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh recently expressed his support for legislation being introduced during this year’s General Assembly session that would end the Central Collections Unit’s ability to suspend a driver’s license when a person is unable to pay his or her traffic fines through the Motor Vehicle Administration. This change would not only benefit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo