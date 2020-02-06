Quantcast

FABIEN LARONDE v. TONY R. LOPEZ

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020

Torts -- Assault -- Intent to frighten The “intent-to-frighten” type of common law assault requires that the defendant intend to place the victim in reasonable apprehension of imminent, harmful contact. The issue before us is how imminent must the impending attack be to sustain an intent-tofrighten assault. A jury found that former police detective Fabien Laronde1 ...

